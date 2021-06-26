Telangana to reach 1 crore jabs soon: Somesh Kumar

Secundrabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that around 96 lakh vaccinations have been given so far in the State. "In a couple of days it is set to cross one crore vaccination mark".

In order to optimally utilise the supplies provided by the Centre, the State government has taken up vaccination of high exposure groups on a priority basis, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Under the super spreaders vaccination 25 lakh persons have been vaccinated.

The CS visited Monda Market and inspected the "Work Place" vaccination centre. He interacted with street vendors and motivated them to get vaccinated.

The vendors appreciated the government for arranging vaccination at their work place.

Kumar stated that vaccination was being done across all 100 centres and 30 mobile units within the GHMC limits. "A mop-up drive is being done in the GHMC areas. All those who missed the vaccination during the special drive are given jabs now". He congratulated the Health department staff for their services. Health Secretary S A M Rizvi, Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty and other officials were present.