Telangana: Tough task for BRS to retain city seats

Hyderabad: It will be a challenge for the ruling BRS to emulate the 2018 Assembly election results in the constituencies under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with several issues like exit of party leaders, internal fights and anti-incumbency.

There are 24 constituencies under GHMC. The BRS has representation in majority of these segments. The party has representation in six segments in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, all the seven in Malkajgiri LS and four in the Chevella LS under the GHMC limits.

In the 2014 elections, the BRS had only two seats, including Secunderabad and Malkajgiri. However, there has been a big change in the situation after the 2018 Assembly polls. The party had faced a jolt during the municipal elections winning in 56 seats; it had to take MIM support to stake claim over the corporation. Later, four BJP corporators had joined the party.

Recently, a senior leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao from Malkajgiri left the party and joined the Congress. It will be interesting to see how the ruling party minimises the damage. In Uppal constituency, the party has changed the candidate B Subhash Reddy and given ticket to B Lakshma Reddy. Similarly, in Khairatabad, party corporator P Vijaya Reddy also resigned and joined Congress; she is likely to be given the ticket. The party leaders believe there will be some impact of leaders leaving.

Another worrying factor will be to overcome the anti-incumbency. In many constituencies, the party candidates have won for second time; some are facing anti-incumbency with different factors. Along with this, infighting among leaders will be detrimental for the party.

There has been resentment among aspirants over the candidates announced. Conflicts between MLAs and senior leaders is to be a worrying factor in constituencies like Amberpet, Maheshwaram, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Patancheru among others.

Observers say many leaders had won with a party wave in 2018. There was no opposition for the BRS during the previous election. This time the Congress is gaining strength. The BJP, with its corporators, also looks a force to reckon with, opined a political analyst.