Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tests Covid positive again

Khammam: Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tested positive for the second time for coronavirus on Saturday.

Ajay Kumar had undergone RT PCR test on Friday.

The Minster said he is under home isolation and urged everyone who was in contact with him during the recent election programmes to get tested. He said he was doing well and with mild symptoms.

Minster Ajay participated in a number of election campaign programmes for Khammam Municipal Corporation elections.