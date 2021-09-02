Telangana: TRS Flag Festival celebrated across the state with fervour, leaders hoist flag

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party's flag festival is being celebrated all across the state on Thursday. The finance minister Harish Rao unfurled the TRS flag in several wards during the TRS party flag festival while minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the TRS flag festival at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad along with Bansilalpet Division Corporator Hema Latha and hoisted the party flag. The event was attended by a large number of TRS activists.



The TRS flag festival is organised in every village by party cadre. MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar unfurled the TRS flag at Chopdandi in the karimnagar district. "KCR, which founded the TRS party alone in 2001, now has millions of activists," said MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar.



On the other hand, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the party office, Telangana Bhavan, at Vasant Vihar in Delhi in the afternoon today. The CM reached Delhi in a special flight along with his family members. Some party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, also reached Delhi. The TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao and V Prashanth Reddy inspected the 1,300 sq yard land allotted to the party at Vasanth Vihar on Wednesday. The party has made arrangements for a meeting with the leaders at the site.



Meanwhile, the party has announced that the village and ward communities would be formed in the state from today.