Telangana: TRS wins six local body MLC seats

Candidates from the ruling TRS party emerged victorious in all local bodies MLC election. L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad won in two MLC seats in Karimnagar district. While Bhanu Prasad secured 584 votes and Ramana got 479 votes.



In Adilabad, TRS candidate Dande Vittal won with a majority of 667 votes.



In Khammam, Thatha Madhu won the MLC seat with 480 votes. The TRS party secured 480 votes in Khammam while Congress got 242 votes and four votes were polled for an independent candidate and 12 votes were dismissed.



In Nalgonda, MLC Koti Reddy won with a margin of 691 votes. The TRS candidate Koti Reddy got 917 votes and the remaining votes were secured by the independent candidates Nagesh (226), Lakshmaiah (26), Venkateshwarlu (6) and Ramsingh (5) and 50 votes were cancelled.

In Medak, TRS candidate Yadava Reddy won with a majority of 524 votes. A total of 762 votes were polled for Yadava Reddy, followed by 238 for Congress, six votes for independent candidate and 12 votes were cancelled.