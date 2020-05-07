Telangana: TSBIE to announce Inter second year results in 30 days

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to announce second year inter results in 30 days. On the directions of the state government, the authorities held a video conference with District Intermediate Educational Officers(DIEO) on the valuation of inter answer sheets.

The officials have enhanced the valuation centres from 12 to 33 and deployed 15,000 examiners to declare the results in 30 days. The first-year intermediate results will be released after the declaration of second-year results, it is learned.

Starting from today, the examiners are being provided with masks and sanitizers. They were also directed to maintain social distancing. Passes were also issued to them to reach to the valuation centres in the state.

There are over 9.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams for the academic year 2019-20. Meanwhile, a committee formed to see the start of the new academic year, syllabus, the conduct of exams and declaration of results will submit a report to the government soon.