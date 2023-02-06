Telangana: TSRTC bus turns turtle in Asifabad, many injured

Asifabad: In a shocking incident, a TSRTC bus overturned in the Asifabad district after the driver abruptly jumped off the moving vehicle due to reported chest pain. The result was severe injuries for seven passengers.



According to the sources, the bus carrying passengers from Asifabad to Hyderabad turned turtle at Ayyappagutta in the wee hours of Monday. The locals quickly sprang into action, rushing the injured passengers to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries. According to the doctors, the passengers are in stable condition but sustained significant injuries to their legs and hands.



The authorities are now investigating to uncover the reason for the driver's sudden departure and the subsequent accident. The authorities are looking into whether it was due to chest pain or if an accident was expected.