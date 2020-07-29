Telangana: Two killed, one injured after bike crashes into tree in Nirmal

Two people were killed and another injured after a bike crashed into a tree here at Kadam mandal of Nirmal district in the early hours on Wednesday.

According to the Kaddam sub-inspector Dayanand, the three victims who are said to be in inebriated state were travelling on the bike. The trio is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree between Rampur and Udumpur villages of Kadam Mandal. The victims are yet to be identified.

The two youngsters suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. Passersby noticed the accident and alerted the police who rushed to the spot immediately. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The Nirmal police registered a case and launched an investigation.

