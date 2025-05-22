Live
- MoS Suresh Gopi, George Kurien 'inaugurate' two Amrit railway stations in Kerala
- SRIT donates Rs 10 lakh to Indian Army
- Hockey India names 24-member men's team for FIH Hockey Pro League European leg
- Greece struck by 6.0 magnitude earthquake, followed by Tsunami warning
- Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED
- Awareness program conducted for unorganised workers
- India's Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize
- Two Covid-linked deaths in Maha
- Telangana: Two Women Arrested for Cheating Elderly Men with Fake Marriage Offers
- BJP-Sena will have to swallow criticism, sit with Bhujbal
Telangana: Two Women Arrested for Cheating Elderly Men with Fake Marriage Offers
Highlights
Mahankali police arrested two women for cheating elderly men by pretending to arrange marriages. The women took money and ran away. One man lost Rs 1.8 lakh. Police are asking other victims to come forward.
Police in Mahankali caught two women for lying to elderly men and taking their money by talking about marriage, as reported by Telangana Today.
The women are K. Saraswati (65) from Krishna district and K. Swathi (40) from Kothagudem, Khammam district.
Police said the women told the men they were relatives looking for a bride or groom. After the elderly men showed interest, the women asked for money for health or family problems. Then, they ran away.
One man from Khammam lost Rs 1.8 lakh. He went to the police, and they started the case.
Police asked other people who were cheated to come and make a complaint.
Next Story