Telangana: Two Women Arrested for Cheating Elderly Men with Fake Marriage Offers

Mahankali police arrested two women for cheating elderly men by pretending to arrange marriages. The women took money and ran away. One man lost Rs 1.8 lakh. Police are asking other victims to come forward.

Police in Mahankali caught two women for lying to elderly men and taking their money by talking about marriage, as reported by Telangana Today.

The women are K. Saraswati (65) from Krishna district and K. Swathi (40) from Kothagudem, Khammam district.

Police said the women told the men they were relatives looking for a bride or groom. After the elderly men showed interest, the women asked for money for health or family problems. Then, they ran away.

One man from Khammam lost Rs 1.8 lakh. He went to the police, and they started the case.

Police asked other people who were cheated to come and make a complaint.





