Telangana: Unidentified assailants behead woman in Sangareddy

Unidentified assailants beheaded a 32-year-old woman here at Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district. The torso of the woman was found on the outskirts of Anantha Sagar village of the mandal in the early hours on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Anushamma is a native of Anantha Sagar village of Narayankhed. According to the locals, Anushamma's husband has been harassing her suspecting her fidelity and he is believed to be involved in the murder.

The police said that the killers dumped the head which was completely defaced and the torso in front of a residence. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to Narayankhed area hospital for autopsy.

In August, a headless torso of a man was found at Kesamudram village of Mahabubabad district. Unidentified assailants attacked the victim, Venakataramana and decapitated his body. The police suspected that a dispute over land has resulted in his death. The head and torso were recovered from different places.