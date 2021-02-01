Telangana: UP man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Rajanna-Sircilla

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor and physically challenged girl here at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters on Sunday night. Family members who came to know about the incident thrashed him severely and handed him over to police.

According to police, Chatur Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh had moved to Yellareddypet and was running a chat center at Bandalingapur village. On Sunday evening, he took the minor girl to the outskirts of village and sexually assaulted her. On learning the girl's disappearance from home, the family members launched a search and rushed the spot after hearing her screams.

The accused tried to escape after noticing the family members of the girl but in vain. Family members thrashed him severely and apprehended him in gram panchayat office. On a receipt of information, the police reached gram panchayat office around midnight and shifted him to police station. Yellareddypet SI Venkatakrishna said a case was registered and girl sent for medical examination.