Telangana: Vaccination drive continues in Singareni

Bhadradri Kottagudem District: Mega vaccination program will continue under the supervision of Singareni company until they vaccinate all Singareni workers. The vaccination process will continue for ten days. The government has directed to vaccinate 29,000 Singareni workers in 11 areas in 6 districts across the state. Singareni officials said arrangements have been made to vaccinate staff in hospitals, dispensaries and community halls. They said 16,000 workers have already been vaccinated with the first dose. Officials said the Singareni company will give utmost importance to the health condition of their workers too.

On the other hand, the state government is vaccinating corona super spreaders first. As part of that, the Telangana Medical Department has decided to vaccinate another 13 categories of people in a special drive. The list also includes priests, imams and pastors. They will be vaccinated from tomorrow. To this end, district agencies have been directed to set up centres in key areas and distribute vaccines.



Special teams are being set up to vaccinate those who are already working in 24 categories. Now 3 lakh people working in another 13 categories will be vaccinated, said Health Director Srinivasa Rao. The employees of Excise, Beverages Corporation staff, Panchayati Raj representatives, Electrical staff, Stamp registrations, Banks, RMPs, Engineering, IKP, Postal, Agriculture and Marketing staff will be vaccinated.



The vaccination process undertaken by the Telangana government as part of corona control is gaining momentum. The vaccine drive that initially ran slow is gaining momentum day by day. A total of 2,09,374 people were vaccinated on Friday. 1,45,592 people were vaccinated in 654 government centres. 63,782 people were vaccinated in 47 centres in private hospitals.



So far, 1.96 lakh people across Telangana have taken the first dose and 12,487 people have taken the second dose in a single day. On the whole, 61,13,416 people across the state have taken the first dose and 14,95,199 people have taken the second dose, according to the state health department.