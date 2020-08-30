Telangana: Walkway bridge of Kondapocchama reservoir in Sangareddy collapsed

A bridge that was constructed between the embankment and the off-take gates of the Kondapocchama right canal at Sangareddy has been collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Even as Superintending engineer confirmed the incident that the walkway bridge of the canal has been damaged.

Soon after the incident, the officials called the contractor and took up the repair works. Meanwhile, visitors entry is also prevented at the reservoir following the incident. The officials said that no permission will be given to the visitors until the completion of the repair works.

It is learned that the bridge was constructed at Kondapochamma reservoir for gaining access to the off-take gates to release water to Sangareddy canal. Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joyal Davis visited the reservoir for inspection.

The Kondapochamma reservoir was inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Siddipet on May 30. The water will flow from the reservoir through gravity to surrounding districts of Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir and Medchal Malkajgiri. The reservoir is located 210 km away from the Godavari and is at a height of 618 metres.