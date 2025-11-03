Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for many districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in several areas.

Winds may blow up to 40 km/h in some places.

Rainfall may be less than 5 mm per hour.

Districts Under Alert

The warning is for Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Mahabubnagar, among others.

Public Advisory

People are advised to stay alert and drive carefully.

Avoid standing under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms.

Keep checking weather updates for the latest information.

Alert Duration

The yellow alert will remain in effect through Monday.

Updates will be shared by the IMD if weather conditions change.