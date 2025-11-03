Live
Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Light Rain and Thunderstorms
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Telangana. Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Hyderabad, Warangal, and nearby districts.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for many districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad.
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected
Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in several areas.
Winds may blow up to 40 km/h in some places.
Rainfall may be less than 5 mm per hour.
Districts Under Alert
The warning is for Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Mahabubnagar, among others.
Public Advisory
People are advised to stay alert and drive carefully.
Avoid standing under trees or in open areas during thunderstorms.
Keep checking weather updates for the latest information.
Alert Duration
The yellow alert will remain in effect through Monday.
Updates will be shared by the IMD if weather conditions change.