Telangana Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain in Hyderabad and Nearby Districts

The Telangana State Weather Department has warned about thunderstorms in many districts. People should stay alert and be careful.

Heavy rain with strong winds of 62–87 kmph is expected in Jagtial and Nizamabad.

Moderate thunderstorms with winds of 41–61 kmph may happen in Hanamkonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal. Light showers with winds below 40 kmph are likely in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and nearby districts.

People are advised to stay away from waterlogged areas and electric poles. Keep loose objects safe and avoid unnecessary travel. Call 040-21111111 or 100 in emergencies.