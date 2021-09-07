Telangana weather report: 5 districts to receive tremendous rainfall

Five districts in Telangana to receive huge rainfall for the next 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD issued a red alert in the five districts that include Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam. These districts will receive rainfall today.



The IMD also predicted rainfall in the districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad on Wednesday and the remaining districts in the state would receive rainfall for the next two days.

The rainfall is due to the low-pressure area in North-west and East Bay of Bengal that formed following the trough over North and centreal Bay of Bengal. "The low-pressure over South Odisha and Northern Andhra will move towards South-West direction to the northern and central Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.