Telangana Weather Today: Bhadradri sizzles at 39.4 deg C

Telangana Weather Today: Bhadrachalam, with 39.4 degrees Celsius, recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, according to the IMD bulletin. It was followed by Nizamabad (38.1), Ramagundam (37.4), Mahbubnagar & Adilabad (37.3 each), Khammam & Medak (36.6 each), Dundigal 36.5, Hyderabad 36, Nalgonda &Hanamkonda (34.4 each), Hakimpet 35.2.

The bulletin said the day temperatures were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts and normal in some others.

As mainly low-level Easterlies/North-Easterlies (winds) prevail over the State, the night temperatures were appreciably below normal by-3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some areas. The minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

The other night temperatures in the State were: Ramagundam 16.6, Hakimpet&Dundigal 18.1 each,Medak 18.2, Nalgonda 18.8, Bhadrachalam 19.4, Hyderabad 19, Hanamkonda20,Nizamabad 20.1,Khammam 21.4, and Mahbubnagar 22. According to the bulletin, in Hyderabad the day temperature during March 5 and 10 would be 37 degrees Celsius, while the night weather would be 20, 20, 21, 21, 22 and 22 respectively during the six days. The outlook would be haze.