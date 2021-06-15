Telangana will be Malaria-free by 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana will be a Malaria-free State by 2025, as cases are coming down frequently. No deaths from Malaria were reported in the last four years. According to the Health department, the State stands third in the index of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, low number of cases.

Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao said on Monday that Malaria cases in the State have fallen after its formation. As many as 2,660 cases were recorded in 2015, while only 240 were recorded this year. This was against last year's figure of 18,072. "We are very close to eliminating Malaria from Telangana. We are moving forward with a proper action plan", he exudes confidence.

According to Dr Rao, in the monsoon season, apart from Covid, the Health department is focusing attention on seasonal diseases. In coordination with local bodies and the Panchayat Raj department, it is taking steps to control across the State vector-borne diseases such dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, that spread through mosquitoes.

Water-borne diseases like typhoid, diarrhoea and airborne diseases such as influenza, pneumonia and other seasonal fevers are common in this season. "People need not be panic", he advised.

The DPH stated that the department will take up anti-larval operations, fogging in all gram panchayats, urban local bodies with the help of local administration. The Chief Minister has conducted a special meeting with additional Collectors, District Panchayat Officers on seasonal diseases.. All of them were instructed to do undertake door-to-door activities.

He requested people to inform authorities about water stagnant points and to keep their surroundings clean. Dr. Rao urged them to participate in Friday dry day, a cleaning programme, initiated by the State government.