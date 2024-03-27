Live
Just In
Telangana witnesses spike in temperatures, officials advise people to be cautious
Telangana state has been experiencing a heatwave in the past few days, with temperatures continuing to rise. On Tuesday, Adilabad district recorded...
Telangana state has been experiencing a heatwave in the past few days, with temperatures continuing to rise. On Tuesday, Adilabad district recorded the highest temperature of the year, reaching a scorching 42.3 degrees Celsius in both Talamadu and Zainath mandals. Bela mandal's Chapra also experienced intense heat, with temperatures hitting 42.1 degrees Celsius.
In Kumurabhim Asifabad district, Asifabad recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius. Additionally, 12 districts across the state saw temperatures ranging from 40.8 degrees to 42.3 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures will remain two to three degrees above normal for the next three days.
The state development and planning agency has issued 'orange' warnings to alert the public about the rising temperatures. Experts advise caution for those who work outdoors or travel in the afternoon. It is important for individuals to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses during this period of extreme heat.