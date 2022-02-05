Telangana witnessing rapid progress, says Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Kamareddy: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy informed that the Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is striving hard for Telangana's progress in development and welfare.

The Speaker was busy on Saturday in Banswada with the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of various development projects in Banswada town of Kamareddy district. The municipal building constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore was inaugurated. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Fish Market building at a cost of Rs. 50 lakhs and the Integrated Market at Rs.2.67 crores. The speaker surprised everyone by selling fish at the Anantapur fish market. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adviced the fishermen should not sell fish to middlemen but sell it directly to consumers and make a profit. He said that Banswada making progress in all fields of development.

State leaders Pocharam Surender Reddy, Banswada Municipal Chairman Jangam Gangadhar, District Rythu Bandhu President Anjireddy, ZPTC Padma Gopal Reddy, AMC Chairman Old Balakrishna Gupta, Banswada Pax Chairman Krishnareddy, Budimi Pax Chairman Sridhar and TRS party were present on the occasion.

Mandal President & Atma Committee Chairman Mohan Nayak, Municipal Council Vice Chairman Sheikh Zubair, Banswada town councilors and Kopshan members, TRS party senior leaders and activists were also present.