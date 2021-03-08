Telangana: Woman injured in acid attack in Medak

A woman sustained severe burn injuries in acid attack in Gadi Peddapur village of Alladurgam mandal in Medak district. The woman was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after first aid and her condition is said to be critical.



The incident came to light when the villagers found the women lying on the ground with burn injuries and alerted the police. The woman is a resident of Antaipalli tanda of Tekmal mandal.

According to the police, an unidentified assailant threw acid at the women in the wee hours on Monday. The reason for the gruesome act is yet to be known. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.