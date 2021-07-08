Telangana: Woman kills her three children, dies later in Yadadri

A 31-year-old woman killed her three children and later committed suicide here at Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday night.



Getting into details, Umarani was married to Venkatesh of Ramnagar and the couple has three daughters. Financial constraints and husband getting addicted to alcohol pushed Umarani into depression.



On Wednesday night, the woman hanged her three daughters but the younger one escaped as the sari slipped off her neck. Other two identified as Harshini (13) and Lucky (11) were dead. Later, Umarani too ended her life. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of three persons from a family.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.