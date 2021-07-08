Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Woman kills her three children, dies later in Yadadri

Representational image
x

Woman kills her three children, dies later in Yadadri(Representational image)

Highlights

A 31-year-old woman killed her three children and later committed suicide here at Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday night

A 31-year-old woman killed her three children and later committed suicide here at Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Wednesday night.

Getting into details, Umarani was married to Venkatesh of Ramnagar and the couple has three daughters. Financial constraints and husband getting addicted to alcohol pushed Umarani into depression.

On Wednesday night, the woman hanged her three daughters but the younger one escaped as the sari slipped off her neck. Other two identified as Harshini (13) and Lucky (11) were dead. Later, Umarani too ended her life. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of three persons from a family.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X