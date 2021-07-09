Telangana: Woman throws daughter from train in Peddapalli
Highlights
In a shocking incident, a woman tossed away her daughter from the train here at Gollapalli of Peddapalli mandal.
In a shocking incident, a woman tossed away her daughter from the train here at Gollapalli of Peddapalli mandal. The seriously injured girl was sent to Peddapalli government hospital.
The woman is said to have committed the crime as her daughter was disabled. According to the doctors, the condition of the girl is said to be stable. The police registered a case and are investigating.
