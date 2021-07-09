Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Woman throws daughter from train in Peddapalli

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a woman tossed away her daughter from the train here at Gollapalli of Peddapalli mandal.

In a shocking incident, a woman tossed away her daughter from the train here at Gollapalli of Peddapalli mandal. The seriously injured girl was sent to Peddapalli government hospital.

The woman is said to have committed the crime as her daughter was disabled. According to the doctors, the condition of the girl is said to be stable. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X