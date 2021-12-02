  • Menu
Telangana: Woman ties up daughter to waist, jumps into water in Mahabubnagar

In a tragic incident, a woman tied up daughter to her waist and jumped into a water tank to commit suicide here at Midjil mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Thursday morning.

Going into details, Saritha (20), a native of Gummakonda village of Thimmajipet mandal got married two years ago and has nine-month-old daughter. Depressed over family disputes, she came out of her home two days ago following which the family members launched a search to trace them.

Later, they approached the police who registered a missing case and took up the investigation. Meanwhile, people on Thursday morning found the bodies of mother and daughter in a nearby water tank and alerted the police. The police identified the victim and informed her family members.

They shifted the bodies to Jadcherla government hospital for autopsy.

