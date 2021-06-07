Telangana: YS Sharmila Is All Set To Announce The Party Name On July 8th

YS Sharmila said good news for Telangana YSR fans. She announced that the party name will be announced on the occasion of her father and former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekara Reddy's birth anniversary which falls on 8th July 2021. YSR activists and fans have been waiting for this good news since YS Sharmila made it clear that she is going to establish the party in the Telangana state.



YS Sharmila's Lotus Pond office has released one of the key announcements today. It has been announced that the party will be formed on July 8, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the late CM Rajasekhara Reddy. They also said that all kinds of arrangements required for the emergence of the party have already begun.

In order to bring back the welfare government in the state, the party leaders are speculating that the party will be named 'YSR Telangana' which reflects the aspirations and ideas of great leader YSR. YSR Telangana party registration process has also been completed at the Election Commission. They also said that the letter was given to the election commission by YS Vijayamma stating that she has no objection regarding the party's name.

As part of the registration process for the 'YSR Telangana' party, the Election Commission also mentioned that if there would be any objections to the party's name then people can report on their official website. No objections have been received so far as the permissions process is expected to be completed soon. They said that as soon as the approval documents are officially received from the Election Commission of India, more details about the party will be announced.

The party leaders also said that, as YS Vijayamman has given a no-objection letter, there will be no more objections regarding the party name.