Telangana: YS Sharmila to launch Padayatra on Oct 18 from Chevella

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila to launch Padayatra on October 18 from Chevella in Telangana. It is known that former CM of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy had begun padayatra from Chevella and elected to power. He walked 1,467 kilometres.



Commemorating it, YS Sharmila announced her padayatra from Chevella. For the first time, YS Sharmila had embarked the padayatra in 2012, when her brother YS Yagan Mohan Reddy was imprisoned and set a record by walking 3,112 km, touring in 14 districts in united Andhra Pradesh.

She also began her 'Maro Praja Prasthanam' padayatra and ended it on August 4, 2013 in Srikakulam.

After announcing her Padayatra from Chevella, YS Sharmila last out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that people are getting removed from the contract jobs without any notice. So far, 52,000 lost their jobs in the state, she said taking to Twitter.