Telangana’s BRAOU generates highest APAAR IDs

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Thursday received highest percentage of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for its students as part of the National Education Policy – 2020 brought by the Central government.

According to the officials, as per the UGC guidelines, the University created APAAR IDs for 75 per cent of its students, which was highest among all the universities in the country.

During the meeting, Technical and Collegiate Education Commissioner A Sridevasena said that the department would create APAAR IDs for students of all the universities in the State. BRAOU Vice Chancellor Professor Ghanta Chakrapani said that the university students were explained about the need for APAAR ID at the time of admission besides clearing their queries and doubts. In case of technical issues, experts immediately provided the necessary assistance to students and made efforts to complete the process, which resulted in more students receiving the ID, he added.