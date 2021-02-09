Telangana’s first Kisan Rail starts from Warangal

Warangal: South Central Railway (SCR) started its first Kisan rail in Telangana State from Warangal on Monday to assist the farm sector in marketing their agricultural produce for better price by providing cost effective transportation.

The first Kisan Rail has loaded 230 tons of dry turmeric in 10 parcel vans from Warangal station and it will be transported to Barasat station of Sealdah division in West Bengal. As per the Ministry of Food Processing Industries order, 50% tariff concession was given for transporting turmeric under this scheme.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to farmers and traders to utilise this opportunity of Kisan Rail specials by availing special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways.