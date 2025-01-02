Telangana's Liquor Sales Surge to Rs. 402 Crore on New Year's Eve

The Telangana Excise Department has reported a remarkable spike in liquor sales during the New Year celebrations, marking a historic high in revenue generation. According to officials, liquor sales across the state on December 31, amounted to an astounding Rs 402 crore, contributing significantly to the state's coffers.

The surge in sales was attributed to an increase in consumption, with many residents indulging in liquor in large quantities during the festive period. Sources within the Excise Department noted that over a span of five days, from December 28 to the morning of January 1, sales reached approximately Rs 1,800 crore, a figure that far exceeded normal sales volumes.

On an average day, Telangana sees liquor sales ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore. However, during weekends, this number can rise to between Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore. The end of December, however, saw sales figures soar, with liquor sales doubling compared to typical figures for the period.

The state's liquor trade saw an exceptional uptick, with 2,620 liquor outlets, 1,117 bars, and numerous restaurants and pubs participating in the festive sales. These establishments are supplied with alcohol from 19 depots operated by beverage companies, ensuring the smooth distribution of liquor across the state.

Excise officials revealed that the volume of liquor sold during December 2024 was also noteworthy. A total of 3,82,265 cases of liquor and 3,96,114 cases of beer were sold throughout the month, significantly surpassing previous years' figures. In comparison, December 2023 saw liquor sales worth Rs 4,292 crore, while 2022 recorded Rs 3,100 crore in liquor sales.

Despite the impressive numbers, officials noted that liquor sales for the year slightly fell short of the previous year's record, with sales totaling around Rs 4,000 crore for December 2024. By the end of December 30, the state's total liquor sales stood at Rs 3,662 crore, with the final day's sales pushing the figure even higher.

The Telangana government has benefited greatly from this surge in alcohol consumption, with significant revenue flowing into the state's treasury. The Excise Department's figures suggest that the New Year period has become a major driver of economic activity, with liquor sales serving as a key contributor to the state's fiscal performance.