Telkapally SI Naresh seized the tractor that was transporting sand illegally

Sub inspector Naresh said that the sand tractor which was transporting sand illegally in Telakapally mandal was seized and taken to the police station.

Nagarkurnool: Sub inspector Naresh said that the sand tractor which was transporting sand illegally in Telakapally mandal was seized and taken to the police station.

According to SI Naresh, a resident of Gattunellikuduru, Sivakumar, was caught illegally transporting sand from the Dundubhi stream in the suburbs of Gaureddipalli village, registered a case and taken to the police station.

