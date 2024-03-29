Telkapally SI Naresh seized the tractor that was transporting sand illegally

Nagarkurnool: Sub inspector Naresh said that the sand tractor which was transporting sand illegally in Telakapally mandal was seized and taken to the police station.

According to SI Naresh, a resident of Gattunellikuduru, Sivakumar, was caught illegally transporting sand from the Dundubhi stream in the suburbs of Gaureddipalli village, registered a case and taken to the police station.