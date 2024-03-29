Live
- 'Genuine Communist' Manik Sarkar not in favour of 'unholy' Congress-Left alliance: Biplab Deb
- IPL 2024: Banking on home advantage, LSG eye first win of season against PBKS
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
Telkapally SI Naresh seized the tractor that was transporting sand illegally
Nagarkurnool: Sub inspector Naresh said that the sand tractor which was transporting sand illegally in Telakapally mandal was seized and taken to the police station.
According to SI Naresh, a resident of Gattunellikuduru, Sivakumar, was caught illegally transporting sand from the Dundubhi stream in the suburbs of Gaureddipalli village, registered a case and taken to the police station.
