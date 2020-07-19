Telugu Comedian Ali files case against impostor

Hyderabad: The Telugu comedian actor Ali on Saturday lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Station (CCS) against an impostor.

In his complaint, the comedian alleged that an unknown impostor has created a fake Twitter handle and is tweeting from it pretending to be the real Ali which is bringing a bad reputation to him.

According to CCS police, they have received a complaint from the actor and have registered a case against the unknown impostor and the investigation has begun.

"We hope that very soon we will get hold of all such impostors who are creating ruckus in the cyber world by exploiting the social websites," said Praveen Kumar, Inspector of CCS.

