Telugu student from Jangaon dies in Germany

A Telugu student, Thokala Hrithik Reddy, has died in Germany following a tragic incident. The 22-year-old, hailing from Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district, Telangana, had travelled to Germany for higher studies.

According to reports that a fire broke out in the apartment where Reddy was residing. In a desperate attempt to escape the flames, he jumped from the building, sustaining severe head injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Further details regarding this heartbreaking incident are currently awaited.