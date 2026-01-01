  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Telugu student from Jangaon dies in Germany

  • Created On:  1 Jan 2026 12:05 PM IST
Telugu student from Jangaon dies in Germany
X

A Telugu student, Thokala Hrithik Reddy, has died in Germany following a tragic incident. The 22-year-old, hailing from Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district, Telangana, had travelled to Germany for higher studies.

According to reports that a fire broke out in the apartment where Reddy was residing. In a desperate attempt to escape the flames, he jumped from the building, sustaining severe head injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Further details regarding this heartbreaking incident are currently awaited.

Tags

TelanganaStudent DeathGermanyFire AccidentTragic Incident
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

PFRDA unveils policy reforms to promote sustainable growth of NPS

PFRDA unveils policy reforms to promote sustainable growth of NPS

National News

More
Share it
X