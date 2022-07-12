Telugus set record in JEE mains: 14 get 100 percentile

Hyderabad: Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were announced on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Half of the perfect scorers are from the two Telugu states in the first edition of JEE-Main 2022. Four are from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh.

The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda. From Andhra Pradesh, the toppers are Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore and Polisetty Karthikeya.

The parents of some of these successful students work as labourers, masons, auto-rickshaw drivers, security guards, and vegetable vendors for their livelihood. Naramdas Shiva from Gowlidoddi Boys Junior College came first among the social welfare junior colleges in the state with a percentage of 97.2%, followed by Kavali Sathvika (96.8%) and Gopi Varshini (96.7%) from Gowlidoddi Girls Junior College.

Shiva is passionate about artificial intelligence. He said his father was an electrician, who always motivated me saying that what I could not do, you should do to help me to secure good marks. "I want to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Hyderabad or Guwahati," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Social Welfare Educational Institutions Secretary, Ronald Rose, said, "Every year, hundreds of students have been joining IITs/ NITS and medical colleges with the government's support. In 2021, as many as 142 and 239 students secured seats in the premier IITs/NITS and medical colleges respectively, a sign of transforming the lives of marginalised students in Telangana.

The success stories of social welfare residential students in national level entrance exams stand as a testament to the fact that even the poorest of the poor students from rural villages can achieve their IIT dreams if the right opportunities and quality education are provided."

The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages.