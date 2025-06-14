Temple tourism in state will get a shot in the arm: Surekha

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to place a significant focus on temple tourism across the state. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday instructed departmental officials to prioritise this area and to develop concrete proposals. The Minister affirmed the state government’s commitment to the initiative, announcing that this year, the Ashadha Masam Bonalu Jatara at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal would be organised in a truly grand manner. She expressed her desire to bring every festival and cultural tradition of the state closer to the people, stating that her government would make every effort to guide the populace towards a devotional path.

Minister Surekha directed officials to ensure transparent utilisation of Common Good Fund (CGF) monies for the comprehensive development of temples. The Endowment Department CGF Committee meeting took place at the Secretariat on Friday, where Minister Surekha conducted a review of the funds earmarked for the development of smaller temples across the state.

The Minister opined that the dedication of Executive Officers (EOs) and senior departmental officials was crucial for temple development. As part of the CGF discussions, officials presented information to the Minister regarding the funds allocated for the development of minor temples.

The Minister directed officials to proceed with a plan to enhance facilities for devotees in temples across the state and to increase the income streams of these religious institutions. She called for more extensive work on developing temple tourism circuits.

The government, she revealed, plans to combine three major temples within a district into a single circuit, with this process to be implemented in three phases. The aim is to transport devotees and tourists to famous temples, while also allowing them to visit other tourist spots along the designated routes.