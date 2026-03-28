Temple works will finish before Pushkaralu: Surekha

Bhadrachalam: Minister for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Konda Surekha, on Friday announced that the first phase of development works at Bhadrachalam Temple will be completed in time for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

Speaking to the media after the grand celestial wedding celebrations of Lord Rama and Sita at the temple, Minister Konda Surekha said the temple holds immense significance, attracting millions of devotees from across the country.

She expressed her happiness at participating in the festivities as a minister in the third year of the current government. The minister highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with the Deputy Chief Minister and local authorities, had facilitated the necessary land acquisitions for the development works. She said the foundation stone has been laid for projects worth Rs 351 crore under the first phase, scheduled to be completed ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu next year.

Minister Konda Surekha added that the Endowments Department is working diligently to complete the current phase of development on schedule.