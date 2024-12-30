Live
- Facial Recognition Services for GST payers from JanUary
- Better to focus on quality large-cap stocks
- Manmohan’s ashes immersed in Yamuna
- Pawan orders PCB to probe into pollution on Kakinada coast
- Irregularities rampant in revenue dept
- New Year celebrations against Islamic principles
- ‘Constitution is our guiding light’ Top quotes from Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- National symposium on industrial safety from today
- Is world envy of India’s chess success?
- Zero-tolerance policy on bribes at KGH, says its chief
Temporary augmentation of trains with additional coaches
In order to provide additional travelling facilities for waitlisted passengers, few trains are temporarily augmented with additional coaches.
Hyderabad: In order to provide additional travelling facilities for waitlisted passengers, few trains are temporarily augmented with additional coaches. Train no - 22731/22732 (Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT- Hyderabad), train no- 12702/12701(Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT- Hyderabad) have replacement of two general second class with two sleeper and will effective from January 2.
Train no -12720/12719 (Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad) has a replacement of two general second class with 2nd and 3rd AC and which will be effective from January 3.
