Temporary augmentation of trains with additional coaches

Hyderabad: In order to provide additional travelling facilities for waitlisted passengers, few trains are temporarily augmented with additional coaches. Train no - 22731/22732 (Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT- Hyderabad), train no- 12702/12701(Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT- Hyderabad) have replacement of two general second class with two sleeper and will effective from January 2.

Train no -12720/12719 (Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad) has a replacement of two general second class with 2nd and 3rd AC and which will be effective from January 3.