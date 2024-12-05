  • Menu
Tenant farmers urge govt to fulfil poll promises

Highlights

Hundreds of tenant farmers who gathered at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Wednesday urged the State government to resolve their issues and fulfil the poll promises.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of tenant farmers who gathered at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Wednesday urged the State government to resolve their issues and fulfil the poll promises. A public hearing was organised by the Telangana State Convenors’ Committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, where over 300 farmers poured out their grievances to the panel.

They emphasised how unlike those owning the land, they continue to endure hardships owing to a lack of support system. Over a dozen tenant farmers shared their testimonies and urged the government to implement the Land Licensed Cultivators Act (2011).

The jury, composing Professor Haragopal, Dr Rukmini Rao, and journalist K Srinivas, criticised the government’s inaction and reminded CM Revanth Reddy of his poll promise.

