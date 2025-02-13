Tension as meat pieces found in city temple

Hyderabad: Following tensions over meat pieces found inside a Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra, the Hyderabad city police clarified that a cat carried pieces of meat into the temple premises.

According to the Tappachabutra police, a piece of meat weighing approximately 250 grams was found inside the Sankata Vimochana Hanuman Temple, located near Madina Hotel, Natraj Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Tappachabutra police station. The incident was reported to SHO A Ramulu at around 8:20 am on Wednesday.

On information, the SHO and his team acted swiftly, with senior officials, including the ACP, Additional DCP, and DCP, visiting the temple to assess the situation. The police immediately formed four teams to analyse CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

During the investigation, the police found that CCTV footage from the North-facing camera of the temple clearly showing a cat carrying a piece of meat in its mouth and entering the temple premises. The footage conclusively proved that the cat was responsible for placing the meat behind the Shiva Lingam. Following the investigation, the police urged citizens to refrain from spreading rumors or misinformation regarding the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Zone) commended the swift and efficient efforts of the officers in resolving the matter in a short time.

Meanwhile, the Tappachabutra police had issued a notice to the temple committee of Hanuman Temple for failing to install CCTV cameras in the premises to ensure the safety of visitors and temple sanctity.

The police had previously asked the committee to install cameras and issued a notice to them multiple times. The committee management failed to do it citing a paucity of funds.

“Despite our appeals, the temple committee is failing to install the closed-circuit cameras. Failure to install them is resulting in law and order issues and risking the safety and decorum of the temples,” said the official.