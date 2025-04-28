Tension escalates in Karregutta border villages as anti-Maoist operation intensifies

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the villages along the Karregutta border as security forces continued a large-scale combing operation against Maoist insurgents for the seventh consecutive day. Heavy exchanges of fire and intense search operations have heightened fear among local residents.

Security personnel, supported by helicopters, launched coordinated strikes on suspected Maoist hideouts across the dense forested areas of Karregutta. Reports suggest that several Maoists have been killed during the operation, although official confirmation of exact figures is awaited.

The forces have been using aerial surveillance, bombings, and ground forces to flush out Maoist groups believed to be entrenched in the region. A continuous barrage of gunfire and explosions has been reported from the hills, signalling the scale and seriousness of the operation.

Amidst the harsh summer conditions, with temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius, several soldiers have reportedly fallen ill due to heat exhaustion. Medical teams were rushed to provide immediate treatment, and some personnel were airlifted to nearby hospitals for further care.

The security drive aims to dismantle Maoist strongholds that have posed a threat to peace in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area. Authorities have also stepped up surveillance along key river routes, fearing that insurgents might attempt to escape using boats or crossing bridges.

With operations still underway, tension remains high in the affected villages, and residents have been advised to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. Officials have assured that the situation is being closely monitored and that efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy in the region.