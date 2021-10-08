Tension in Huzurabad as field assistants turn up to file nominations

Tension prevailed in Huzurabad as field assistants turned up at the RO office to file nominations. They alleged that they were being restricted from filing the papers and only the people with double dose of vaccine are being allowed.



The field assistants raised slogans against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister Harish Rao. They alleged that they will support the TRS party only if when the Chief Minister makes an announcement in their support else they will campaign against the government rule in the villages.



The field assistants decided to file nomination papers in protest against the government which sacked them from the duties.



Meanwhile, the election officials said that anyone could file the papers according to the norms, however, maintaining COVID-19 protocol is also necessary.

