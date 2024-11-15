Tension in Lagcherla as BRS Leaders Allegedly Incite Landless Poor

Lagacherla : Tensions erupted in Lagacherla as allegations surfaced that BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leaders incited landless poor citizens in the region. Authorities have indicated that they are investigating the involvement of political leaders in the matter, with the police pledging to identify and take action against those responsible for the unrest.

Speaking on the issue, Minister Pongulati, addressing a public gathering, made it clear that the government would not tolerate such actions. "Those who have committed mistakes will not be spared," he stated, promising that strict action would be taken against the culprits, including those who might be found instigating trouble.

In his address, Pongulati also reassured farmers in the region regarding financial assistance. He confirmed that the state government would ensure a complete loan waiver for eligible farmers by December. Additionally, he stated that the remaining balance of Rs. 13,000 crores would be disbursed shortly. The Minister further emphasised the government's commitment to supporting farmers, stating, "We will soon release one instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme."

These developments come amid growing concerns about the situation in Lagacherla, where local authorities are investigating the role of BRS leaders in inciting unrest among the landless poor. Political analysts suggest that this could have significant ramifications for the ruling party, particularly ahead of upcoming elections.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and are assuring citizens that all necessary steps will be taken to maintain peace and order in the area.