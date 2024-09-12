Live
Tensions Escalate at Kondapur after clashes between Kaushik Reddy and Arikapudi Gandhi followers
In a significant escalation of tensions within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), MLA Arikapudi Gandhi was arrested by police after his supporters created ruckus at MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy's residence. The incident reportedly involved a considerable uproar, prompting police to take Gandhi into custody.
BRS chief and former minister Taneru Harish Rao condemned the actions taken against Kaushik Reddy, labeling the incident a “heinous act” perpetrated against a legislator's home. During his remarks, he emphasized the importance of democratic values.
In response to the unfolding situation, Harish Rao quickly set off towards Kaushik Reddy's residence, accompanied by several MLAs from the greater region, to express solidarity. As the atmosphere grew tense, BRS leaders were seen gathering at Kaushik Reddy's home.