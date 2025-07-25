Tensions flare up between TG, AP over water release from Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: Dispute escalated between the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana over water sharing from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, specifically concerning the release of water into the right canal of the project. AP irrigation officials have released water without permission from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). Telangana officials have expressed strong objections and lodged complaint against AP irrigation authorities for releasing water without proper authorization. In response, AP officials maintain that they have obtained the required KRMB approval before releasing water for irrigation purposes.

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir currently has a water storage capacity exceeding 570 feet, making water release necessary for ongoing irrigation needs. Telangana officials argue that AP’s unilateral water release into the right canal, without prior information or coordination with Telangana authorities, violates established agreements and protocols governed by KRMB. This has triggered tensions, with Telangana complained to KRMB for justice .

This issue touches upon the broader context of water sharing in the Krishna River basin, where both states rely on the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir for irrigation and drinking water across more than 2.3 million acres. Seasonal factors are significant, as the monsoon season replenishes reservoirs, potentially leading to further water releases downstream. The issue highlights the cyclical nature of these disputes, as water management during the agricultural season is critical. The KRMB plays a central role as the regulatory authority overseeing water allocation and distribution between the two states. Telangana accuses AP of bypassing this regulatory mechanism, while AP insists on compliance with KRMB’s directives. The situation remains fluid, with stakeholders awaiting KRMB’s response to Telangana’s complaint.

The issue underscores the unresolved nature of the water sharing conflict and the need for cooperative dialogue to manage the Krishna basin water resources effectively.