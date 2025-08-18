TFA urges govt to ensure adequate urea supply in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Farmers’ Association State Committee demanded that the government take steps to address the issue of urea shortage in the state.

On Sunday, the TFA State Committee President and Secretaries, Pothineni Sudarshan Rao and T Sagar, said that with the timely arrival of rains in the state, paddy planting is going on in full swing as there is water in reservoirs, ponds, and canals.

Fertilizers should be made available to farmers. But in many districts, farmers are standing in long queues at cooperative societies and dealer shops. If fertilizers are not available on time, there is a possibility of reduced crop yields. Taking advantage of this shortage, many dealers are charging Rs 267 for a 40 kg urea bag, but the farmers are saying that they are charging extra.

The dealers are also creating an artificial shortage and causing trouble to farmers. The Telangana Farmers’ Association is demanding strict action against these.

The Centre has allocated 5 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the months of April-June 2025, but the actual supply was only 3.06 lakh tonnes, which means there is a deficit of 1.94 lakh tonnes.

Agriculture department officials say that this deficit has now increased to 2.24 lakh tonnes. “We demand that urea and fertilizers be supplied as per the quota allocated to the state by the central government. Otherwise, we inform you that the farmers will resort to state-wide agitations,” they warned.