TG, AP babus to ‘thrash out’ pending issues

Hyderabad: The second meeting of the Chief Secretary-led official committees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be held soon to resolve long-pending division of assets and bifurcation of institutions under the AP Reorganization Act, 2014.

Following the Cabinet decision to expedite the process to mutually resolve the critical issues, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao began the process of convening the meeting within a month.

The first such high-profile meeting was held at Amaravati in December. However, they failed to arrive at a consensus on the division of assets and institutions.

Officials said that the Chief Secretary, who has been playing a key role all along, is seemingly focusing on resolving pending issues between the two states.

“The government is planning to hold the second meeting in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ministers reviewed the status of pending issues in the recently held Cabinet meeting and assigned the Chief Secretary the responsibility of speeding up a meeting with his AP counterpart”, officials said.

The two states have locked horns over the assets belonging to 23 corporations, including state finance corporation, and power generation and transmission corporations.

Apart from the division of assets under Schedules 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act, pending electricity dues between the two states, inter-state employee transfers, and distribution of professional tax revenues remain unresolved for over a decade now. Sources pointed out that the issue related to Rs 8,000 crore left unallocated in the bank accounts of institutions under Schedules 9 and 10, is yet to be resolved.

The ongoing disputes between the two states over power dues would figure prominently during the second meeting of the officials.

Andhra Pradesh has been claiming that Rs 3,441 crore is still due for power it supplied to Telangana, while Telangana maintains that Andhra Pradesh owes Rs 17,828 crore to it.

Andhra Pradesh will still have to pay Rs 12,940 crore even after adjusting dues to be paid by Telangana to it, Telangana officials contend.