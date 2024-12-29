TG Assembly to pay homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly will meet on December 30 to pay homage to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh (92), the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on December 26. Telangana was formed during the UPA-II regime headed by Manmohan Singh.

The session is being held to express gratitude for the role played by Manmohan Singh in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

According to sources, Speaker G Prasad Kumar convened the Assembly at 10 am on Monday. The Speaker directed the police wing to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the session. The session is likely to be held for a day, the sources added. The winter session of the Assembly concluded on December 21.

Officials said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked his cabinet colleagues to give proposals to pay tributes to Manmohan Singh in a befitting manner in the Assembly.

The Government was planning to announce its plans in memory of Manmohan Singh as a mark of respect to India's architect of the modern economy.

All the opposition party members from BRS, BJP and AIMIM were invited to attend the session and give suggestions to the government to develop a memorial for Manmohan Singh.