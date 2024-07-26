TG Budget: Over Rs 3,000 cr for minority welfare

Hyderabad : The State government has earmarked Rs 3,003 crore as part of budgetary allocations for Minorities Welfare. This is more than Rs 800 crore when compared to the previous financial year 2023-24. This will be an increased allocation of 36 per cent, as Rs 2,195 crore was allocated in the previous year.

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that protection of rights of minorities and their development will contribute to the all-round development of the State. “Our Government is aware of this and has taken up measures for their welfare. The government is providing free coaching for civil services exams to minority students along with BC, SC and ST students. We are engaging experienced tutors for this purpose. The coaching is being given in the most effective and modern way. These students would be given a stipend of Rs 2,500 if they are local and Rs 5,000 if they are non-locals,” he said.



Government has sanctioned Rs.33 crore this year for Ramzan celebrations and Rs 50 lakh for repair and maintenance of Ashoor Khanas. The state has also released Rs 2.4 crore for the meeting of Tablighi Jamiat Islamia in January 2024 and Rs 4.43 crore for Haj. This year, the TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society) has budget allocations of Rs 698 crore, whereas it was Rs 565 crore in the previous financial year, he added.



There was a steady increase for the Minorities Welfare department since the formation of the State. It was allocated Rs 1,030 crore during the budget introduced in 2014, the year the State was formed. However, there remains a huge variation between the Budget Estimates and Revised Estimates. For instance, when the budget was around Rs 2,200 crore in the previous financial year, the latest data shows the revised estimates to be Rs 1,783 crore.

