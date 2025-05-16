TG Cabinet meet next week likely; to discuss key issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to convene a cabinet meeting next week and take some crucial decisions. Review on NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) final report on Kaleshwaram, action plan to organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 among the important issues will be discussed in the meeting.

Official sources said that the cabinet will take an important decision on the implementation of the NDSA recommendations and the constitution of other official committees with irrigation experts to implement the recommendations made by the dam safety authority.

The government was planning to organise grand celebrations on Telangana Formation Day by felicitating the families of the Telangana martyrs and also announce some sops to support the kin. The development of the proposed Future City, RRR and new system for permits to construct buildings in the HMDA limits will also be included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present a report on the financial challenges and seek the suggestions of his cabinet colleagues to tide over the crisis and ask the ministers to strive hard to achieve the revenue targets in their respective departments.