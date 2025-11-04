TG Colleges shut down over Rs 5,000 cr fee reimbursement dues

A sweeping disruption unfolded across Telangana’s academic landscape on Monday as numerous private colleges and higher education institutions suspended operations. This was in response to a coordinated, indefinite strike led by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), aimed at drawing attention to the state government's long-pending financial commitments.

Outside campuses, handwritten notices and banners signalled the closure, while students, faculty, and staff staged demonstrations across various districts. The protests, which included sit-ins and symbolic blockades, received backing from student unions and civil society groups, amplifying the collective demand for fiscal accountability.

Institutions offering professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, business administration, education, and nursing, were among those participating. Organisers allege that the government had previously pledged to release substantial funds to cover tuition reimbursements but failed to fulfil the commitment in full. While an initial tranche was disbursed, the remaining amountwhich is critical for institutional operationsremains pending.

FATHI Chairman Ramesh Babu and association representatives, addressing the media on Monday, warned that "the movement would escalate unless concrete steps were taken." They announced two major mobilisation events to intensify pressure:

November 8 A large-scale meeting will be held at L B Stadium in Hyderabad, with an expected turnout of nearly 30,000 participants, including parents, students, and teachers.

November 11 A massive “Long March,” planned to involve nearly 10 lakh students and college representatives, is scheduled from various points in the city to the State Secretariat. This march is projected to be on the scale of the 'Million March' conducted during the separate statehood struggle, intended to highlight the urgency of the issue and compel decisive government action.

The federation has made its demand clear: the state government must immediately release at least Rs 5,000 crore, which FATHI claims represents half of the total outstanding tuition reimbursement dues. Until this condition is met, the strike will continue, and academic activities will remain suspended across participating institutions.

The ongoing impasse has raised serious concerns among students and parents, particularly those preparing for examinations or awaiting placements.

As the strike gains momentum, all eyes are on the government’s response. Whether it will engage with the protesting institutions or propose an interim solution remains to be seen. For now, the corridors of learning across Telangana fell silent on Monday.

FATHI leaders also expressed gratitude for the widespread support of the strike. Ramdas thanked students, parents, and the general public for their overwhelming backing of the bandh. He stated, “We thank everyone who stood with us today. The complete shutdown across Telangana reflects the seriousness of the issue and the unity of the education community.” The leaders emphasised that the delay in scholarship payments has severely impacted colleges’ ability to function, pay staff, and support students, urging the government to act swiftly to prevent long-term damage to the higher education sector.