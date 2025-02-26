  • Menu
TG EAPCET applications registration postponed

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, on Tuesday announced that online registration of applications for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 has been postponed to March 1.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, on Tuesday announced that online registration of applications for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 has been postponed to March 1. According to officials, earlier, the registrations were to commence from February 25.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, which is holding the TG EAPCET 2025, on Tuesday deferred registrations as an order on determining the local and non-local status of the applicants is due from the government.

The entrance test for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy programmes will be held on April 29 and 30, while the engineering entrance test is from May 2 to 5.

